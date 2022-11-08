Life sentence for woman who killed Dale Watene

Sandy Graham and George Hyde in the dock in the High Court at Invercargill at the beginning of the trial. PHOTO: KAREN PASCO

The woman who murdered Dale Watene and covered up his death has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 13 years.

This afternoon Sandy Graham was told by Justice Gerald Nation the killing and cover-up was callous and merciless.

Dale Watene.

For George Hyde, the man who helped bury Mr Watene’s body, Justice Nation handed down a sentence of eight months' home detention for accessory after the fact to murder between April 16 and 27, 2020.

The murder was a subject of a three-week jury trial at the High Court in Invercargill beginning in June this year.

During the trial, evidence included how Mr Watene died of a fatal shotgun wound that travelled through his mouth and became embedded in his spinal cord.

He died instantly.

But it was after his death the myriad tales told were also revealed during the trial.

Graham’s cover-up included telling one of her children Mr Watene was playing dead on the night in question, getting Hyde over to help first hide, then dispose, of Mr Watene’s body, pointing the finger at other possible suspects, digging a grave for Mr Watene with Hyde while her children played nearby and sending messages to Mr Watene’s mother Christine, saying she would let her know if she heard anything about Mr Watene’s disappearance.

It was a month later that police found Mr Watene’s body buried in a shallow grave in the Longwood Forest, covered in rubble that came from Hyde’s house.

It wasn't until she got to trial that Graham told the story that the shooting was accidental; however, she was unable to recall who pulled the trigger.

The cover-up, she said in evidence, was because she was scared she would lose her children to Oranga Tamariki.

Today in sentencing, Justice Nation said Graham’s killing of Mr Watene was an irrational act of violence “while you were in a rage”.

There was an element of pre-meditation as the rifle was loaded and was in a location she could easily reach behind her bedroom door.

“I can’t however be sure that when you did that (grabbed the rifle) that you knew or planned that you were going to shoot him.”

“The choice to shoot him may have been made in the confrontation you had, but the shooting was deliberate.”

Justice Nation told Hyde the police search for Mr Watene had been difficult.

"With the place and nature you had buried him, his body might never well have been discovered.

“There was serious harm to his family and friends in the way your actions left them for weeks not knowing exactly what had happened to him.”

Justice Nation said Hyde was manipulated and used by Graham but despite his cognitive difficulties he still knew what he did would prevent police from finding Mr Watene’s body.

“You chose to help Ms Graham as you did.”

- Karen Pasco, PIJF court reporter