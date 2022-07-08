Ludlow latest to join contest for mayoralty

Invercargill City Council Darren Ludlow will stand for mayoralty at the next local body elections. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Longstanding Invercargill councillor Darren Ludlow announced yesterday he will make a second bid for the city’s mayoralty.

He joins his colleagues deputy mayor Nobby Clark, Cr Rebecca Amundsen, Cr Ian Pottinger, Bluff Community Board member Noel Peterson and incumbent Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt in the race for the top job at October’s local body election.

With more than 20 years of experience in the council, including a stint as deputy mayor, Cr Ludlow believed he was the right person for the role.

"I’ve got all this experience but we are now facing a different scenario. It needs change as a sector. The opportunity to use my experience to lead council through this change in what I think will be the best way possible is what makes me want to carry on."

Cr Ludlow said the mayor’s role was different from that of a councillor — he confirmed his candidacy for the mayoralty but was still unsure if he would run for council again.

The past three years had been challenging for the Invercargill City Council, with the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns expressed by the Department of Internal Affairs about the organisation’s governance ability.

Regarding governance, those involved in the council had had to look at how it operated and engaged, particularly internally, then collectively own what was wrong and find a way forward.

"At the same time, the organisation had to pivot with how we operated, either remotely or in a new distanced environment, and cope with increased absences. It’s been really tough on everyone," Cr Ludlow said.

However, he was proud of how the council had responded as a whole, and the role he played in that.

His experience and inclusive philosophy made him a worthy candidate, he said.

"Experience does matter at a time when we face change, and in the wake of increased scrutiny.

"Alongside significant council experience, I’m also a business manager — but more importantly, I’m a husband and a father. Making the city a place where family and whanau are at the heart is my ‘why’ and I’m proud of that."

-- luisa.girao@odt.co.nz