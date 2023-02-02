Man accused of Invercargill murder appears in court

A man who was originally charged with attempted murder appeared in the High Court at Invercargill on a murder charge today.

The charge relates to the death of a woman who was taken to hospital with critical injuries after police found her at an Invercargill address.

The man allegedly attacked her on December 10.

She died in Invercargill Hospital overnight on December 28.

The 51-year-old man, while initally charged with attempted murder, was subsequently charged with the murder of the woman.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared before Justice Cameron Mander via audio visual link today.

The man’s lawyer Peter Redpath today requested psychiatric reports be called for.

Justice Mander consented for the reports to be undertaken, “to make an informed decision about your plea”.

The victim was also granted interim name suppression after a Crown request.

The man was remanded in custody without plea to appear on April 4.

- By Karen Pasco

- PIJF court reporter



- karen.pasco@odt.co.nz