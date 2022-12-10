Man charged with attempted murder in Invercargill

An Invercargill man appeared in the Invercargill District Court this morning charged with attempted murder.

It is alleged the 51-year-old man attempted to murder a woman in Invercargill on December 10.

He appeared before Justice of the Peace Chris Rodgers at 10.15am.

Duty lawyer David Slater old the court given the nature of the offence he was seeking interim name suppression for the man.

Mr Rodgers granted interim suppression of both the defendant and the alleged victim.

The man was remanded in custody to appear on December 12.

- Karen Pasco, PIJF court reporter