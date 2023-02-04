Man deemed not guilty by reason of insanity

A man diagnosed with schizophrenia has been deemed not guilty by reason of insanity after he tried to set a fuel pump, car and dog alight at a petrol station.

The man, who was granted final name suppression, appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday for a disposition hearing before Judge John Brandts-Giesen.

The summary of facts made available to the Otago Daily Times yesterday states how the man drove to the Ascot BP in Invercargill about 8.30pm on April 4 last year to get petrol.

While halfway through fuelling, he used a lighter to ignite the fuel at the vehicle fuel cap.

Fire then erupted from the fuel cap.

"The defendant hung the pump back on the bowser, picked it up again and opened the back door of the vehicle and ignited fuel into the back seat with his dog sitting in the vehicle."

BP Ascot staff extinguished the fire and contacted Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The man then removed his dog from the car.

No damage was caused to either the BP equipment or the man’s vehicle.

"In explanation the defendant stated that the Mongrel Mob were after him and he was going to blow them up," the summary states.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said while it had been decided the man was not guilty by reason of insanity at a prior appearance, he needed to decide whether the man was able to be remain in the community while under a compulsory treatment order.

A report received from a doctor at the Southland Hospital described how the man had been under treatment from the mental health team for some time and would continue to be.

After consideration, Judge Brandts-Giesen deemed it suitable for the man to remain in the community.

The man was sentenced to six months’ disqualification for drink-driving (667mcg) at Lumsden on November 11 last year.

