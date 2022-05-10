Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Man found guilty of indecent assaults

    By Karen Pasco
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Invercargill District Court. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Invercargill District Court. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    A jury has found an Invercargill man guilty of indecent assaults against two girls.

    However, the jury was unable to decide whether or not he indecently assaulted, induced a sexual act or raped one of the victims when she was aged 8 years.

    The Crown’s case during the retrial which started last Monday, was the 43-year-old man indecently assaulted one victim when she was aged 5 and raped, induced a sexual act and indecently assaulted the other girl when she was 8, then indecently assaulted her again at 12.

    The offending happened during three separate incidents between 2005 and 2017.

    The jury took nine hours before returning its verdicts before Judge Peter Rollo in the Invercargill District Court at noon yesterday after beginning deliberations on Friday morning.

    It returned guilty charges on the indecent assault charges, one being a majority decision, and no verdict on the other three charges.

    Judge Rollo convicted the man on the two charges of which he was found guilty and directed a retrial for the three other matters.

    Crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly said a decision would be made regarding a retrial of the undecided charges once the Crown had spoken to the victim.

    The man, whose interim name suppression continues, was remanded on bail and is due to appear for sentencing on May 27.

    karen.pasco@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter