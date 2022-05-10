Man found guilty of indecent assaults

Invercargill District Court. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A jury has found an Invercargill man guilty of indecent assaults against two girls.

However, the jury was unable to decide whether or not he indecently assaulted, induced a sexual act or raped one of the victims when she was aged 8 years.

The Crown’s case during the retrial which started last Monday, was the 43-year-old man indecently assaulted one victim when she was aged 5 and raped, induced a sexual act and indecently assaulted the other girl when she was 8, then indecently assaulted her again at 12.

The offending happened during three separate incidents between 2005 and 2017.

The jury took nine hours before returning its verdicts before Judge Peter Rollo in the Invercargill District Court at noon yesterday after beginning deliberations on Friday morning.

It returned guilty charges on the indecent assault charges, one being a majority decision, and no verdict on the other three charges.

Judge Rollo convicted the man on the two charges of which he was found guilty and directed a retrial for the three other matters.

Crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly said a decision would be made regarding a retrial of the undecided charges once the Crown had spoken to the victim.

The man, whose interim name suppression continues, was remanded on bail and is due to appear for sentencing on May 27.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz