Man had sex with dependant

A man who had a sexual relationship with a dependant will spend the next six months on community detention.

The man who was granted final name suppression was sentenced by Judge Russell Walker in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday.

The summary of facts says the victim, who was a friend of the man’s daughter, moved into his house after a falling out with her own family.

The man was listed as the victim’s next of kin at school and would regularly assist in transporting her to and from work, school and medical appointments.

The victim completed domestic chores around the home and told police that she viewed the defendant as a father figure.

It was while the man’s daughter travelled overseas on a trip the offending took place.

On the first occasion, on April 16, 2019, he told the victim he liked her and thought she was attractive and mature for her age before performing sexual acts and having sex with her.

He said to the victim "this feels right doesn’t it?" The victim did not respond, the summary says.

Before leaving the room, the defendant told the victim not to tell anyone.

A similar episode also happened about five days later.

"The defendant’s daughter returned home in May 2019, and no further sexual activity took place between the defendant and the victim," the summary says.

When spoken to by police the defendant stated that on one occasion intimate touching occurred between himself and the victim and that on another occasion, they had sexual intercourse.

The defendant denied having had sex more than once and also denied having a role in the victim’s care and upbringing.

Judge Walker also sentenced the man to 12 months’ supervision and ordered him to pay $5000 in emotional harm reparation.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz