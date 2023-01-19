Man imprisoned after removing home detention bracelet

A man has been sentenced to jail after he removed his home detention bracelet two days into his sentence last month.

Milton Massie (34) apologised in the Invercargill District Court earlier this week to Judge Russell Walker through his counsel, Tanya McCullum.

Ms McCullum said Massie was grateful for the opportunity Judge Walker had given him when he sentenced him to six months’ home detention on December 13.

His sentence was for receiving stolen goods, five charges of driving while disqualified, dishonestly getting into a vehicle (jointly charged), carrying a shotgun, possession of a knife without reasonable excuse, dangerous driving and driving while forbidden.

The offending occurred in Invercargill between January 5 and September 19 last year.

Judge Walker asked Massie why he had not taken up the opportunity of the home detention sentence.

"I found out my partner had cheated on me [and] she wasn’t responding," Massie replied.

As a result, he removed his home detention bracelet on December 15.

He was caught by police on December 18 after he drove to a petrol station.

Judge Walker said he had no option but to send Massie to prison.

He would now have to account for the three new charges: breach of home detention, intentional damage of a home detention bracelet and aggravated driving while disqualified.

Judge Walker sentenced Massie to 15 months and two weeks’ jail and disqualified him from driving for 14 months.

"Hopefully, once you’ve served this sentence it can be a clean slate and a fresh start," Judge Walker said.

