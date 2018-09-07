Man sought after Invercargill arson

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to the arson. Photo: NZ Police

Invercargill police are searching for a man in relation to an arson which occurred on Tay St on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to Art Fun Wear at around 3:30am after cardboard boxes outside the store were set on fire.

A change in pick-up times for the store's packaging boxes meant the cardboard boxes were left outside on Wednesday night and a man "lit them on fire'' Art Fun Wear manager Heidi Qu said.

Anyone with information about the arson, or anyone who could identify the man should call Detective Jeremy Dix on (03) 211 0404.