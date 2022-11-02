Mana whenua reps return to council table

Nobby Clark. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Invercargill city’s mana whenua representatives are back at the council table after councillors opposed a proposal from the new mayor.

On Monday, Nobby Clark told the Otago Daily Times he would amend the structure of the council, shifting decision-making power back to the full council.

His proposal was to have the mana whenua representatives Evelyn Cook and Pania Coote appointed to community wellbeing and infrastructure committees, with voting and speaking rights, but they would not sit or take part in debates on full council meetings.

The matter was brought up yesterday during the inaugural meeting of the Invercargill City Council.

Mr Clark said it did not sit well under the public eye to have mana whenua representatives contributing to the discussions but not voting.

"It seems a bit of double standard," he said.

Cr Darren Ludlow disagreed and said both representatives were appointed by the Waihopai and Awarua councils.

Their appointment was similar to the previous district health board which had both elected and appointed members, he said.

"We know because of the Act that they can’t have a vote at full council ... but it would be useful to have the mana whenua viewpoint reflected in the meeting."

Cr Ian Pottinger disagreed.

He said they had just been through an election.

"To me that sets the bar of elected members of being at the top table."

Cr Peter Kett proposed that instead of having them sit at the table, they stay with council staff.

When the council required advice or clarification, they could be invited to sit at the top of the table, he said.

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell said his points were valid, but since the mana whenua had speaking rights to the council at the last term, it was appropriate to keep them.

"To actually remove them, in my view, is a step too far."

As councillors Ria Bond and Alex Crackett were not at the meeting, Mr Clark proposed deferring the matter, but was opposed by colleagues who said it could set a precedent.

All councillors present voted in support of having mana whenua representatives with speaking rights at full council meetings, with the exception of Mr Clark and Cr Pottinger.

Mr Clark also indicated the remuneration of the mana whenua representatives would be reviewed at the end of the year as there was some "unease" around the matter.

Until then, the council would keep the honorarium for each appointee at $34,667.00 a year, the base councillor remuneration.

