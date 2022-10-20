Meth-addicted thief claims gang coercion

A methamphetamine-addicted robber who apologised to a shop worker as he stole $14,262 said he was intimidated into committing the offence by gang member drug dealers to whom he owed money.

Shannon Gene Charles Bell (25), of Invercargill, appeared before Judge Noel Walsh in the Gore District Court for sentence after admitting stealing $14,262 from Broughton St Discounter on May 19, burglary of an Otama Rd address on July 1 and 2, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm, both on July 4.

The summary of facts relating to the theft of cash from the shop was read out by Judge Walsh.

Bell, who was wearing a black balaclava at the time of the robbery, and two co-offenders, one of whom is still on the run, drove to the store.

They entered the store and Bell opened a drawer and took the money.

His lawyer, Scott Williamson, said the gang had a hold over him because of his drug use, and he was in possession of the shotgun for personal use — to protect himself from those he owed money to.

In relation to the theft of $14,262, Bell apologised to the shop worker as he committed the offence, Mr Williamson said.

"He didn’t want to have a bar of it, but he had no choice."

The cultural report revealed a horrific start to Bell’s life, Mr Williamson said.

His mother was a drug addict, who died from an overdose when Bell was 4 years old.

"He was on an almost a direct path into substance abuse himself, Sir."

Judge Walsh said Bell’s upbringing was harrowing surrounded by alcohol abuse and violence as a child and teenager.

A letter of apology written to the court by Bell read out by Judge Walsh states he had been terrified while on remand in prison — he had been assaulted and had some of his clothing stolen.

He was embarrassed and felt selfish about what had happened.

"I wish I could go back and undo the things I did wrong."

Judge Walsh said given the man’s upbringing and drug addiction sentencing him to further jail time could set him up for disaster.

"If I sentence you, at 24, to a sentence of imprisonment you will be ready fodder as a gang recruit," Judge Walsh said.

He sentenced Bell to five months’ home detention with post-detention conditions and judicial monitoring.

The judge remitted all of Bell’s outstanding fines and fees before ordering him to pay $13,019.35 reparation. He was disqualified from driving for 12months.

Judge Walsh also ordered forfeiture of the firearm, destruction of the methamphetamine and that the seized stolen property be returned to the victims.

