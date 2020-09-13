Milford Road to close as rain bears down

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Milford Road (State Highway 94) will close overnight between Te Anau and Milford owing to forecast heavy weather.
The NZ Transport Agency issued the closure as a precaution due to forecast heavy rain and a rising avalanche hazard.
The road will close at 4pm today at the East Gate - Hollyford Rd and at 4.30pm at the West Gate - Chasm.
A statement from the agency said the road would remain closed ‘‘until further notice’’.