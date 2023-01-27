More fire restrictions for Southland

Photo: RNZ

Further fire restrictions — including bans on charcoal grills, wood-fired pizza ovens and chiminea — have been announced for parts of Southland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) district manager Southland Julian Tohiariki said the private use of charcoal barbecues, charcoal grills, wood-fired pizza ovens and chiminea was banned in Sandy Point and Edendale until further notice.

Several parts of Southland are already in a prohibited fire season, meaning a total ban on open air fires.

The move was part of ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire over summer, Mr Tohiariki said

"Due to the sustained hot weather, the vegetation in Sandy Point is extremely dry, and it’s expected to remain this way throughout summer," he said.

The Edendale township is also experiencing exceptionally dry conditions with a high risk of vegetation fires.

Fenz is working with local councils to manage both areas, including by putting up signs.

"We have many holidaymakers in the area, increasing the risk of wildfire significantly," Mr Tohiariki said.

"Normally the private use of charcoal barbecues, charcoal grills, wood-fired pizza ovens and chiminea are allowed during a prohibited fire season but we need to do what we can to lessen the overall fire risk to Sandy Point and Edendale," he said.

The temporary ban, announced under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act, would remain in place until further notice.

Both locals and holidaymakers were reminded Coastal Southland and all Department of Conservation land, including Stewart Island, were at present in a Prohibited Fire Season.

"We’re asking people to do their bit to keep these communities safe," Mr Tohiariki says.