Mystery bus tour to showcase the tastes of Southland

Invercargill Licensing Trust marketing executive Nikki Buckley showcases a trio of oysters from a mystery location which patrons will visit this Saturday. PHOTO: VALU MAKA

The Not the Bluff Oyster Festival Mystery Bus Tour will hit the streets of Invercargill for the first time this Saturday.

Six buses will take attendees on a journey to five mystery locations, where treats such as a trio of oysters and an oyster shot will be served.

At each venue, food platters of produce from Southland will be on offer, as well as the option for people to buy oysters.

The tour is scheduled to begin at 11.30am on Saturday, returning at 6pm.

Invercargill Licensing Trust marketing executive Nikki Buckley said the event had sold out — the majority of tickets had been bought by Southlanders, though some had been snapped up by people from the North Island.

The idea for the bus tour had come about when a group travelled to Invercargill from Auckland with the intention of attending the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival, which was cancelled, she said.

"Sadly when the event didn’t go ahead that’s when we put this event together.

"There’s gonna be great entertainment and we’ve got some good tour guides on the buses; they will make sure things flow really nicely. I think it will be a really fun day out."

She hoped future events would allow organisers to work in partnership with the team from the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival to further enhance people’s Southland experience.

The event was designed with Covid-19 Red or Orange traffic light restrictions in mind, as it was difficult for events in the current times, she said.

Hospitality venues involved were excited to greet people on the day, she said.

