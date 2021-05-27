New face on licensing trust board

Louise Evans. Photo supplied

Louise Evans has been elected as the newest member on the Invercargill Licensing Trust board, according to progress results released today.

Progress results show the COIN South chief activator is the successful candidate for the licensing trust position with 2942 votes out of the 8261 votes that have been counted so far.

Reece McDonald was next on 1625 votes.

ILT Chief Executive Chris Ramsay said he had personally called each of the candidates to notify them of the results.

“I have congratulated Louise on her successful campaign, and I, along with the rest of the ILT family, am looking forward to welcoming her to our team. It’s an exciting time for ILT, and we’re sure Louise will enjoy being part of a bright future for Invercargill which ILT is proud to have a hand in,” he said.

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said while some votes were still to be counted, the margin between Ms Evans and Mr McDonald meant the result would not change.

“Despite some votes still needing to be counted, including 35 special votes as well as 223 votes dropped into ballot boxes today, the margin between Ms Evans and the next highest-polling candidate is larger than the amount of votes left to count."

About 97 percent of votes cast have been counted, and the return rate thus far has been 25.52 percent of eligible voters.

The progress result does not include some special votes or votes returned today which are still in transit to the processing centre.

The by-election was held due to the resignation of Mike Mika, who was sworn in as a district court judge earlier this year.

Final confirmation of results, which will include special votes, will be made in the coming days.