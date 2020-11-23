No plans to cut housing stock soon, ICC says

The Invercargill City Council (ICC) may be discussing community housing behind closed doors, but it is not looking to reduce its stock anytime soon, it says.

An ICC spokeswoman confirmed last week the discussions were in relation to ongoing maintenance and future requirements of the complexes.

At present there are 215 units in the Bluff (17) and Invercargill (198) areas. These make up seven complexes in the north of the city, 11 in the south, and three in Bluff.

They are occupied by 224 people.

To be eligible for housing care accommodation, residents have be be aged 60 or over and have limited income and less than $50,000 in assets.

There are 40 people on the priority waiting list for accommodation.

The Southland District Council is further investigating its community housing portfolio after a 2018 report, tabled at a recent council meeting, proposed the best option would be to opt out of community housing.

Several issues had been identified in the report, including affordability of managing the stock and appropriate rental rates, a lack of clarity about need and purpose, stock’s suitability in terms of condition and location, and regulations.

However, it was a different situation for the ICC, the ICC spokeswoman said.

"We recognise that with recent media attention in relation to housing, there may be some concern from tenants or those in the community regarding the future of ICC’s housing care portfolio.

"We can assure you that council has no intention of reducing its housing care portfolio anytime in the near future."

As the matter was discussed with the public excluded, the council could provide no further information at this time, she said.