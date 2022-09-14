One person injured in Invercargill fire

One person was injured in a kitchen fire in Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two crews from Invercargill station responded to reports of a kitchen fire about 3.20pm.

The fire was out when crews arrived but an occupant of the house burnt their hand on the stove fire. Firefighters then called an ambulance and assisted with ventilating the property.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was treated at the site for moderate burns.