One serious after crash near Lumsden

A person is in a serious condition after a crash on State Highway 6 in Southland this morning.

Police and ambulance were called to the single-vehicle crash, about 5km north of Lumsden, at 11.05am.

A police spokeswoman said the car came to a stop in a ditch.

''Indications are that person was trapped.''

An ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance crew and helicopter from Queenstown were attending.

''Paramedics are treating one patient in a serious condition.

"That patient will be airlifted to hospital but they haven't left the scene yet.''

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.