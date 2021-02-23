Tuesday, 23 February 2021

One serious after crash near Lumsden

    By Karen Pasco
    A person is in a serious condition after a crash on State Highway 6 in Southland this morning.

    Police and ambulance were called to the single-vehicle crash, about 5km north of Lumsden, at 11.05am.

    A police spokeswoman said the car came to a stop in a ditch.

    ''Indications are that person was trapped.''

    An ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance crew and helicopter from Queenstown were attending.

    ''Paramedics are treating one patient in a serious condition.

    "That patient will be airlifted to hospital but they haven't left the scene yet.''

    The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

