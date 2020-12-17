One trapped in car in Invercargill crash

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash in Invercargill this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received the call at 2.46 to the crash at intersection of Clyde St (State Highway 1) and Ettrick St.

While the extent of injuries was unknown, one person had been hurt and another was trapped.

Photo: Abbey Palmer

She said traffic was being diverted as the southbound lane of Cyde St was blocked.

At 3pm police and fire crews were at the scene, while an ambulance was on its way.