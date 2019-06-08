Oyster festival faces building headache

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Bluff Oyster and Food Festival Trust will meet next week to discuss what to do about its historic building problem.

Chairman John Edminstin said members felt their hands were tied over the situation the trust found itself after the Invercargill City Council did not allow it to demolish a dilapidated historic building it bought five years ago to knock down and make more room for the annual oyster festival.

"We will have a meeting next [Wednesday] to discuss this year's event and the festival future. We will decide how we will move forward."

People and local business owners had approached him and expressed their concerns about the future of the festival.

"Lot of people are asking me what will happen, but at this stage we do not know. The festival brings a lot of people to the region, to the pubs, the hotel ... so people are concerned."

He said the trust had "some options" to explore, but could not comment yet.

The festival was feasible only at its present size.

"If we need to cut tickets, it will not be viable. It's not about money, it's about safety and to be a better experience for the festival-goers."