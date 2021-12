PHOTO: VALU MAKA

Riverton Cheer Christmas Parade convener Raewyn Black together with Makenzie (5) and Lucy (8) Davie prepare a float for this year’s Christmas Eve event. The tour started on the corner of Palmerston and Delhi Sts at 7pm, and travelled 10km around the main streets of Riverton.

They were happy to bring Christmas cheer to members of the public, Mrs Black said.

"Though this year’s Santa parade looked a little bit different, we are still grateful to be able to put something on for the community."

There were about 30 groups and organisations involved with this year’s event.