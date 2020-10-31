Person flown to Dunedin after Southland crash

A seriously injured person has been flown by the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter to Dunedin Hospital after an early-morning car crash east of Mataura.

A police spokeswoman said the occupant of a car was seriously hurt, but did not receive life-threatening injuries, in the incident at 6.40am today.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman confirmed that a seriously injured patient had been flown to hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the car had left Old Coach Rd, also known as State Highway 93, 19kms east of Mataura.



Fire appliances from Mataura, Pukerau and Gore were sent to the scene, but no cutting work was required, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, no-one was seriously hurt in an earlier incident, in which a car hit a tree on State Highway 1 at Gore at 6.35am, emergency officials said.

