Person hospitalised after car hits cows in Southland

A motorist has been taken to Southland Hospital after their car collided with a herd of cows on State Highway 99.

A Police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 6.20pm on the Riverton Wallacetown Highway.

Two cows had to be put down.

"It looks like there were a number of cows on the road.

"Animal control was notified."

The driver received minor injuries, and was taken to hospital by St John ambulance.

The road was blocked for a time, but reopened about 7.30pm.