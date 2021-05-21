Person hospitalised after car hits cows in Southland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A motorist has been taken to Southland Hospital after their car collided with a herd of cows on State Highway 99.
A Police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 6.20pm on the Riverton Wallacetown Highway.
Two cows had to be put down.
"It looks like there were a number of cows on the road.
"Animal control was notified."
The driver received minor injuries, and was taken to hospital by St John ambulance.
The road was blocked for a time, but reopened about 7.30pm.