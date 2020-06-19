Police keen to reach mystery caller in homicide case

Dale Watene

Southland police are looking to reconnect with a person who contacted Crimestoppers with information regarding the Dale Watene homicide investigation.

Mr Watene (40) went missing from the Otautau area on April 16.

Over a month later, on May 21, police discovered his body in the Longwood Forestry block, 45km west of Invercargill.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy said the investigation team were particularly interested in hearing from the anonymous caller who recently provided information on the case.

‘‘Police have received and continue to receive information from numerous people.’’

The homicide investigation includes a team of 20 staff working on the enquiry.

Det Sgt Lucy said police were looking for any information on the the movement of Mr Watene’s black BMW car on or around Thursday, April 16.

They would also like to hear from anyone who saw the car in the Otautau and Woodlaw areas during that time.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation was urged to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy on 03 211 0400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.