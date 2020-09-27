Police seek witnesses after Invercargill dairy robbery

Two men threatened a dairy worker with a metal bar and stole cash and cigarettes before making their escape on a scooter in Invercargill.

Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated robbery at the Pomona Street Discount Dairy on Saturday night.

Two men approached the store about 8.45pm, one of whom presented a metal bar at a staff member, police said in a statement.

The staff member ran away and called police.

The offenders then entered the store and took cash and cigarettes before leaving on a motorised scooter and travelling west on Tramway Rd.

Police were seeking assistance from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the men travelling on a motorised scooter in the area around that time.

They were particularly interested in speaking to a woman who entered the store and made a purchase shortly after the incident but prior to police arrival, to ascertain what she observed.