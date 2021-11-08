Monday, 8 November 2021

Updated 1.14 pm

Power restored after Underwood substation fire

    By Laura Mills
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Fire crews were called to the Underwood substation about 11.30am. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    Fire crews were called to the Underwood substation about 11.30am. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    PowerNet is investigating after a fault caused a fire at a Southland substation this morning.

    Fire and Emergency NZ said they were alerted to smoke coming from the Underwood substation, near Lornevile, around 11.30am.

    Crews from Invercargill and Wallacetown attended, as well as PowerNet staff.

    Power was out to nearby areas including Lorneville and Wallacetown, as well as the freezing works, for a time.

    A spokesperson for PowerNet said supply had been restored to most customers by 1pm and the cause of the outage was being  investigated. 

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter