Power restored after Underwood substation fire

Fire crews were called to the Underwood substation about 11.30am. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

PowerNet is investigating after a fault caused a fire at a Southland substation this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were alerted to smoke coming from the Underwood substation, near Lornevile, around 11.30am.

Crews from Invercargill and Wallacetown attended, as well as PowerNet staff.

Power was out to nearby areas including Lorneville and Wallacetown, as well as the freezing works, for a time.

A spokesperson for PowerNet said supply had been restored to most customers by 1pm and the cause of the outage was being investigated.