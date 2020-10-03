Pupils push their boundaries

One part challenge, two parts fun equals an adventurous school holiday.

Southland pupils made the most of their day yesterday during the Adventure Southland school holiday programme.

Activities included climbing, high ropes and horizontal bungy.

While Jack Woolsey (8, right) challenged himself on the climbing wall, Mackenzie Milne (10, above) aimed to have a good time at archery and her brother Harrison (9, below) did not shy away from the heights at the zipline.

Manager Dave Fenton said the day was a great opportunity for children to have fun at the same time they learned new skills.

"It is a chance to play but also challenge themselves and push their own boundaries. It also stimulates teamwork."