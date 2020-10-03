Saturday, 3 October 2020

Pupils push their boundaries

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    One part challenge, two parts fun equals an adventurous school holiday.

    Southland pupils made the most of their day yesterday during the Adventure Southland school holiday programme.

    Activities included climbing, high ropes and horizontal bungy.

    While Jack Woolsey (8, right) challenged himself on the climbing wall, Mackenzie Milne (10, above) aimed to have a good time at archery and her brother Harrison (9, below) did not shy away from the heights at the zipline.

    Manager Dave Fenton said the day was a great opportunity for children to have fun at the same time they learned new skills.

    "It is a chance to play but also challenge themselves and push their own boundaries. It also stimulates teamwork." 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter