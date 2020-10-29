Thursday, 29 October 2020

Rain warning for Fiordland, West Coast

    John Lewis
    West Coast and Fiordland residents are being urged to prepare for a deluge of rain on Friday and Saturday, which is likely to cause surface flooding and slips.

    A MetService spokesman said a moist northerly flow with embedded fronts was expected to bring periods of heavy rain to Fiordland and Westland, from 1am on Friday until 8pm on Saturday.

    ‘‘Rainfall totals during this event could reach around 300mm.

    ‘‘This is a significant amount of rain, even for this area where heavy rain is common.’’

    MetService has issued an Orange warning because the heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, causing surface flooding and slips, and driving conditions may be hazardous.

    In Westland (south of Otira), up to 300mm of rain is expected to accumulate about the ranges, with peak intensities of 15mm to 25mm per hour.

    In Fiordland (north of Doubtful Sound), up to 200mm of rain is expected to accumulate, with peak intensities of 10mm to 20mm per hour.

