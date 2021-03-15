Raising awareness

Monday, 15 March 2021

    Riverton Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Jeremy Raines (second left) was joined at the station by family and friends on Friday for the Marathon for Mental Health event he spearheaded.

    Mr Raines said he got the idea from a "crazy cousin" to run 42km in 24 hours, completing 1.75km every hour, on the hour.

    When he pitched it to his fellow firefighters, they were more than happy to get involved.

    Not only was it to raise awareness and funds for the Riverton Community House, but also to get the word out about what the volunteer fire brigade did in the community and encourage volunteers.

    "Everybody has some time in their life where they need support, today’s all about coming down and having a chat."

