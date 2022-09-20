Rally protests viewing platform plan

Approximately 20 Stewart Island / Rakiura residents rallied to voice their concerns at a drop-in session and a site visit at Observation Rock yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A group of Stewart Island residents is asking the Department of Conservation to take its "hands off" a beloved tourist attraction.

About 20 locals rallied to voice their concerns with a protest at yesterday’s drop-in session at Observation Rock.

Doc plans to develop a viewing platform at Observation Rock, a popular location which is visited by hundreds of tourists and locals every month.

The track to the rock was renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Path earlier this year by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

However, resident Sharon Pasco said the project had actually raised numerous concerns and an action group was formed and created a petition in opposition to it with the aim of stopping the development.

She said among their concerns were a significant lack of consultation with local residents, which she believed could lead to a potential waste of more than $50,000 spent to date, a lack of consideration on the importance of the site to locals and a feeling from the group that this project could "destroy" an outstanding natural setting for no genuine reason.

Stewart Island resident Sharon Pasco at Observation Rock.

Another member of the group, Furhana Ahmad, urged people who had concerns to sign the petition before it was too late.

"A number of locals, in particular, long-standing residents believe that any development at Observation Rock is unnecessary and will detract from the stunning views of Paterson Inlet and surrounding Stewart Island."

Both said local residents would continue to challenge Doc’s decision.

Last week, Doc senior ranger Dale Chittenden said the changes were proposed about 2018, had widespread support, and key stakeholders had formed a group shortly after that to progress the idea.

He said the proposal had been widely consulted on, and Doc had to consider health and safety issues.

The project would cost about $180,000, with funding from Doc, the island’s visitor levy fund and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

