Rimu school community celebrates new mural

Principal Kate Webster thanked Dunedin artist Jemima Pedro for helping the pupils in creating the artwork which replaced an old mural, and explained the significance of its design.
Pupils involved in the Samoan and kapa haka groups performed. It was videoed to be entered into this year’s online Murihiku Polyfest.
The bright colours grabbed attention and, upon closer inspection, visitors could get a sense "of who we are".
Ms Pedro said the building of a new classroom provided the opportunity for the project.
"I was thrilled beyond words to be invited aboard this artistic endeavour."