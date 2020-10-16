Rimu school community celebrates new mural

Parents and pupils of Rimu Full Primary School in Kennington, near Invercargill, celebrated their new school mural yesterday afternoon.

Principal Kate Webster thanked Dunedin artist Jemima Pedro for helping the pupils in creating the artwork which replaced an old mural, and explained the significance of its design.

Pupils involved in the Samoan and kapa haka groups performed. It was videoed to be entered into this year’s online Murihiku Polyfest.

The Rimu Full Primary School kapa haka group in front of the new school mural. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

Ms Webster wanted former pupils to be able return to the school and "fondly reflect on the creation of our mural and talk about the symbols that matter to them".

The bright colours grabbed attention and, upon closer inspection, visitors could get a sense "of who we are".

Ms Pedro said the building of a new classroom provided the opportunity for the project.

"I was thrilled beyond words to be invited aboard this artistic endeavour."