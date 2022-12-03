SDC committees restructure supported

The Southland District Council unanimously supported Mayor Rob’s Scott’s extensive governance structure changes at the council’s first business meeting on Wednesday.

The changes included axing all the former committees but retained the finance and assurance team and re-engaged the former assistant Auditor-general Bruce Robertson as its chairman.

Mr Scott said he supported Mr Robertson’s reappointment to the position as he had brought considerable experience and skills to the role in the last triennium.

SDC chief executive Cameron McIntosh said the level of professional experience Mr Robertson offered the council’s leadership helped to reassure both the team and the ratepayer.

The changes were not set in stone and could be changed if they were not working.

"If it’s not working well, we can change it . . . there’s no sense in flogging a dead horse over the triennium if things aren’t working."

Mr Scott said he had implemented the governance reforms to try to make council as relevant as possible in the current environment with a workable structure, before central government attempted to enforce changes through its local government reforms.

It was hoped other councils around the nation would consider using the SDC model as a blueprint for a more workable model in the future.

Twice-monthly full council meetings also received a unanimous vote.

Council had previously met once a month, but Mr Scott believed an additional full council each month starting January 2023 would simplify and create more flexible council processes with smaller agendas and improve work flow for councillors to consult with staff and receive more information on council matters.

"There’s no hold-ups waiting six weeks for the council to put things through."

The finance and assurance committee quorum had increased from three to seven members.

"I think it’s invaluable for everyone to be involved in these meetings."

Mr Scott was enthusiastic about the governance team he was leading.

"I think it’s going to go great. All of the council is there for the right reasons. They are really invested in the role."

Half of the council’s team were new, with first-time councillors Tom O’Brien, Matt Wilson, Jaspreet Boparai, Derek Chamberlain, Jon Spraggon and Sarah Greaney, sworn in at at the council’s first meeting of the triennium in September

The following committees have been established:

- The finance and assurance committee — independent chairman Bruce Robertson.

- The district licensing committee (new).

- The Ohai Railway Fund committee (new).

Subcommittees included:

- The Riverton harbour .

- The Te Anau Basin, Matuku and Five Rivers water supply.

- Stewart Island/Rakiura visitor levy subcommittee — chairwoman Cr Julie Keast.

Joint committees included:

- Wastenet (Waste Advisory Group).

- Southland Regional Heritage.

- Civil Defence emergency management group.

- Southland Regional Land Transport.

- Joint shareholder committee for Great South.

By Toni McDonald