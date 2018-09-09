Search for Southland boatie suspended for the night

The search for a man missing after a boat sank in the Aparima River estuary near Riverton in Southland has been suspended for the night.

Two other people were on board the vessel when it went down, but were able to make it to shore.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the estuary about 2.30pm.

A search involving Coastguard, police search and rescue, LandSAR volunteers, and a helicopter was suspended just after 7pm.

The search is expected to continue around first light tomorrow morning.