Heavy snowfall on Milford Road

Snow being cleared at the Homer Tunnel this morning. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Heavy snow overnight is affecting a major state highway in Southland.

The Milford Road, State Highway 94, is open but there may be short delays during more forecast snowfall today.

MetService said snow showers were expected above 700 metres at times and 6cm to 12cm of snow could accumulate on higher parts of the road until midnight on Saturday.

Milford Road Alliance said crews were out clearing snow this morning and drivers should watch out for them and drive to conditions.

The weather was expected to clear from late tonight, which should allow the road to stay open, they said.

However, chains must be carried due to further snow and icy conditions forecast and chains must be carried from 4.30pm today.

Heavy snow showers were expected on Sunday afternoon down to 800 metres, and more snow was forecast for Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Crown Range and Lindis Pass

A road snowfall warning has also been issued for the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, from 8pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday.

Snow showers were likely above 700 metres from this evening into the early hours of tomorrow morning, with 2cm to 4cm possibly accumulating on higher parts of the road, MetService advised.

In Central Otago, rain was expected to turn to snow on the Lindis Pass (SH8) from 6pm today until 5am on Sunday.

Up to 1cm of snow may accumulate about higher parts of the road, with less down to 500 metres tonight.

More snow was expected later on Sunday.