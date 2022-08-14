Sunday, 14 August 2022

Serious assault at Invercargill house

    By Oscar Francis
    A person has suffered serious injuries after an assault at an Invercargill house, police say.

    A spokeswoman said officers were called to the Lyon St property in Glengarry about 8.05pm yesterday. 

    The victim was seriously hurt and transported to hospital.

    The scene was guarded overnight.

    A scene examination was taking place today and inquiries into the circumstances of the assault were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

