Serious assault at Invercargill house

A person has suffered serious injuries after an assault at an Invercargill house, police say.
A spokeswoman said officers were called to the Lyon St property in Glengarry about 8.05pm yesterday.
The victim was seriously hurt and transported to hospital.
The scene was guarded overnight.
A scene examination was taking place today and inquiries into the circumstances of the assault were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.