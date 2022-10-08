Service to the elderly community rewarded

Waihopai Te Rānanga o Ngāi Tahu kaumatua Michael Skerrett and Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu staff member Marcia Te- Au-Thomson at the local nominees award ceremony held at Age Concern Southland early this week. PHOTO: VALU MAKA

Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu (NKMP) charitable trust’s Marcia Te-Au-Thomson has been named as one of the inaugural winners of the Age Concern New Zealand Huia Awards.

There were only three recipients throughout the country who were honoured with the award, acknowledged for the consistent support they had given older people in New Zealand .

The other recipients were Rangimahora Reddy from Hamilton and Malia Hamani from Ōtahuhu.

Ms Te-Au-Thomson felt lucky and humbled to receive the award.

"It doesn’t feel like I have worked for anything. I’m just doing stuff and just happened to have a lovely bunch of people around, so I feel lucky to receive this award," she said.

She worked with NKMP and had an active role with the elderly group at the Te Tomairangi Marae in Murihiku.

"Our elderly are our kaumātua, they are our taonga and I’m talking about every older person," Ms Te-Au-Thomson said.

As a part of her role she would also take people out for errands, coffee catch-ups and other social activities. She would share waiata, help out with the ukulele group, be involved in the kitchen, and helped enable the social media page to maintain connection between older members during the pandemic.

NKMP chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha said they were proud of Ms Te-Au-Thomson and her achievements.

She did many jobs and wore many hats as a part of the trust.

"She has a big heart for the people and the community. Marcia has been a community stalwart of all things whanau in our local community, be it at the marae, rūnaka or community events."

"We are tickled pink for her and people are very grateful for her efforts in the community ... "

Age Concern Southland chairwoman Liz Henry said recipients for the Huia Award needed to show leadership, mana and community qualities which were characteristics, Ms Te-Au-Thomson had.

"Marcia has made a difference in our community, exemplifies the different values of the Age Concern logo of the community, friendship and respect, and has positively impacted our older persons. Her skills, knowledge, willingness to help others, and dedication to the Te Ao Māori and our community make her a fabulous nominee for the Huia Awards."

valu.maka@odt.co.nz