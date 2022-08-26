Service station hit by armed robbery to close

The BP Elles Rd service station, in Invercargill, which was the scene of a robbery on Wednesday night. PHOTO: STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

An Invercargill service station will not be reopening after an armed robbery on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of the BP Elles Rd service station about 8.30pm.

A person entered a service station armed with a weapon, believed to be a screwdriver.

The person left the service station with a quantity of tobacco.

In the weeks leading up to the robbery, the service station had a poster in its front window stating it would be closing at the end of this month.

The station was closed on Thursday and a staff member told the Otago Daily Times it would not be reopening.

A scene examination has been completed and CCTV footage was being reviewed.

The service station’s owner could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Staff Reporter