Shadbolt refuses to apologise over IT dispute

Sir Tim Shadbolt. Photo: ODT files

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt is refusing to apologise for comments made about a lack IT training and support, after councillors considered them harmful to the city council’s reputation.

In a story published in the Otago Daily Times about training for councillors on April 9, Sir Tim said he had several of his requests for one-on-one IT training denied by his pwn council.

That statement was rejected by council staff, who said Sir Tim had received one-on-one training on numerous occasions from IT and administrative staff.

At a council meeting today, councillors moved a motion to record their concerns about the statements made to the ODT.

A motion put forward by councillor Rebecca Amundsen stated: ‘‘The Council records its disappointment that he has failed to correct the facts, and to apologise in an equivalent public forum, for the harm caused to the organisation, as requested by the Chairs group’’.

Cr Amundsen said the comments were inaccurate and painted council in a bad light, while Nobby Clark also rebutted Sir Tim's comments, saying he spent two-and-a-half hours helping Sir Tim and his partner with the technology.

Sir Tim responded by saying he would not change his stance or apologise, and that he wanted to make sure of all facts before any public statement.

All councillors voted in support to the motion with exception of Cr Lindsay Abbott, who abstained.

