Southland provides wealth of inspiration for artistic efforts

Southland Art Foundation chairwoman Lyndal Ludlow, left, and He Waka Tuia co-manager Gemma Baldock selected pieces to celebrate the region for a new exhibition. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

An exhibition in Invercargill hopes to present a fresh look at Southland through the eyes of New Zealand artists.

Inhabit: Southland Art Foundation at the He Waka Tuia transitional Art + Museum is a celebration of the collection from Southland Art Foundation.

It features about 30 pieces of work from New Zealand artists who took part in the William Hodges Fellowship artist-in-residence programme in the region.

Southland Art Foundation chairwoman Lyndal Ludlow said the artists were provided with an opportunity to put roots down in the Southland region and their work was their interpretation of the lifestyle and environment.

Marianne by Sam Mitchell is among the pieces on display in the Inhabit exhibition.

It was an artistic rendering of how they saw Southlanders, as such, she said.

The artists lived in Southland for up to 12 weeks.

"It is all about bringing artists from outside of Southland to live, breathe and be inspired with our region."

She was delighted the art pieces were on display as they had been in storage since the closure of the Southland Museum and Art Gallery in 2018.

It was not an easy task to select 27 pieces from hundreds of works, she said.

"The current trustees chose their favourite pieces they wanted to share with the community. Art is not supposed to be in storage, it should be for people to enjoy, so we chose a wide range of things we believed the community would like."

"It is fantastic being able to display those pieces again."

He Waka Tuia co-manager Gemma Baldock believed it was the perfect exhibition for the summer holidays.

"This show will allow people from inside and outside the region to understand and enjoy Southland’s scenery.

"It is so specific for Southland but also they can see the artist’s view from their world and the many different ways you can experience it."

Along with the exhibition, He Waka Tuia was also putting on the My Neck of the woods holiday activity.

Inspired by the artwork The Crown Jewels — Possum skull necklace, children would be able make their own memories from their holidays, using leaves, shells, feathers and stones they collected and make them into a leather necklace.

The creations from the community would be displayed at He Waka Tuia next year.

