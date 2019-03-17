Southlanders show solidarity

A crowded Wachner Place. Photo: Luisa Girao

Hundreds of people have gathered in Invercargill to mourn the victims of the Christchurch terror attack on mosques.

Today's vigil was held in Wachner Place, where Southlanders stood in solidarity with the Muslim community.

Mayor Sir Tim Shabolt said this was a moment for New Zealand stand together as a nation.

Mayor Tim Shaldbolt listens as Aisha Abdul-Jabbar, the daughter of Imam Reza Abdul Jabbar, speaks at the vigil. Photo: Luisa Girao

"We are here to show our love and show unity towards the Muslim community in New Zealand.

"The tragedy left every New Zealand with a mix of emotions... fear, shock and disbelief this could occur in our peaceful nation."

During the ceremony, councillor Toni Biddle invited the Muslim community to sing the national anthem, God Defend New Zealand, with all attendees.

Imam Reza Abdul Jabbar spoke at the vigil and later told the ODT he was overwhelmed with the support shown.

"We appreciate this as a community. We know that we can count on our fellow Southlanders ... We thank them, we thank New Zealand and our nation."

His daughter Aisha Abdul-Jabbar also make a speech.

More vigils were planned in the South, including Dunedin, Queenstown and Wanaka in coming days.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz