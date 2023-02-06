Success for young goat farmer

One goat led to two and now Tessa Ayers (16) has eight goats including Southbridge Nancy, who proved her worth at the Gore A&P Show on Saturday.

Tessa and Nancy, who is also known as Nicki, won champion goat in the show as well as best registered doe in milk, champion registered doe and first in production and type.

She started farming goats about six years ago at her Waikana home, Tessa said.

"We like to milk them and they are awesome pets."

Goats had personality, she said.

"They’re super friendly and they have such attitude."

She bought Nicki, a registered Saanen doe to improve the bloodline of her breeding goats about a year ago.

The family drank the goats’ milk and made it into cheese and yoghurt.

The pair lined up in the ring with the other animal champions for the best in show competition, which was won by Freya Bols, of Edendale, exhibiting the Robertson family’s Hereford bull yearling Duncraigen Bondi.

Tessa Ayers and Southbridge Nancy line up for the judging of the best exhibit in show after winning the champion goat at the Gore A&P Show on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Glenham’s Nathan and Joy Dodd won the supreme champion sheep of the show with their 4-year-old Texel ram.

The couple said they were "over the moon" with the win.

"First time for us."

The South Island Holstein Friesian Championships were held at the show.

Wyndham breeder Kate Cummings won the junior South Island Holstein Friesian championships with her heifer Maylea Moovin Eko.

The pair also won the all breeds dairy class.

Ms Cummings has had a Holstein Friesian stud since she was 9 years old, more than 15 years.

It was a very satisfying result, especially as she had bred the animal herself, Ms Cummings said.

"It’s quite humbling.

"You don’t expect to take it all out and you do."

Waimumu woman Jane Forbes said she was surprised to win the champion lily as about two weeks ago wind caused havoc in her garden.

"Every one of my lilies were as flat as a pancake."

It was the 140th running of the show.

Show president Ngaire Evans said apart from the temperatures, which were in the mid-30s, the day went well.

