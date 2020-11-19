Thursday, 19 November 2020

Takahe taken under wing

    By Laura Smith
    Weathered and ownerless, the renowned Te Anau takahe statue has been adopted by a newly formed group set on its restoration.

    The 30-year-old statue was erected in recognition of the region’s contribution to takahe recovery efforts, but over the years lichen had grown on it, and it was in need of a tidy-up.

    The recently formed Takahe Restoration Group aimed to get that done.

    President Sue McGuire said work had begun on planning, weeding and sprucing up the statue and its nearby area.

    "It’s a town icon, it’s been there a long time."

    The group received funding and hired local contractors to do the work.

    Its members wanted to take responsibility for the much loved giant blue bird.

    The statue was originally installed by four private businesses before being given to the town.

    Three of the businesses no longer existed, and the statue had been left without an owner. 

