Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Teen tramping in Southland 'fine' and well

    By Abbey Palmer
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Blake Walker. Photo: Supplied via Facebook
    Blake Walker. Photo: Supplied via Facebook
    Blake Walker (19) who has been tramping in Southland has now been in touch with his family after they grew concerned about his safety when they hadn't heard from him since Saturday.

    The New Zealand Herald reported Walker had now been found and is "fine", according to a family friend.

    A post on the Te Araroa hiking trail social media page today stated the family were seeking information on his whereabouts after he had failed to contact them.

    Mr Walker was tramping on his own and was expected to head into the Longwood section of the Te Araroa Trail on Saturday or Sunday.

    The last communication he had with his family was on the beach section before Riverton, in Southland.

    However, his mother had since checked with the Riverton and Colac Bay Campgrounds and he had not shown up to either.

    While he may have camped on the beach and carried on through, his mother doubted it.

    ‘‘Blake has already done SOBO Cape to Arthur’s Pass pre-lockdown and always checked in when in pockets of service,’’ the post stated.

    ‘‘[It was] So unlike him to have not at least once checked his phone over past four days.’’

    Police said they were notified this morning a tramper had not been in touch as expected.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed the tramper was fine and emerged from the trail of his own accord.

    abbey.palmer@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter