Teenage pedestrian killed near Gore named

Police have released the name of the teenager who was killed after being struck by a car near Gore yesterday morning.

He was Jamie Charles Shearing (17) from Conical Hill.

Mr Shearing died after being struck by a car on on the Waimea Highway (State Highway 94), close to Otamita Rd, about 12.30am.

Police are asking any members of the public who might have seen Mr Shearing walking along Waimea Valley Road between 7pm, January 1, and 12.30am, January 2 to call Gore Police on (03) 203 9323 with any information.

