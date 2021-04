Emergency services have been called to a multiple-car crash in Invercargill this afternoon.

The crash occurred near Kmart on Clyde St, between Forth and Tay Sts.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Police arrived shortly before 2pm.

A police spokeswoman said they received notification of a three-car crash at about 1.50pm.

She said one north-bound lane was blocked.

No injuries were reported.