Three hospitalised in Invercargill crash

Three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Invercargill this morning.

A police spokesman said they were notified of the crash at about 9.45am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said three ambulances and an operations manager attended the incident.

Three people were taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi said the crash happened at the intersection of SH1 and Clapham Rd.

State Highway 1 was closed for about an hour while emergency services were on the scene.

The road reopened at about 10.50am.