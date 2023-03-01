Truck and ute collide near Invercargill

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a truck and ute near Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said an off-duty member called in the incident, at the intersection of Mill Rd North and Bainfield Rd, about 3.30pm today.

Two appliances from Invercargill and Kingswell attended.

The road was partially blocked, the spokesman said.

A police spokesman said there were no reports of injuries.

An ambulance was stood down before it arrived.

