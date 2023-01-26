Two injured as train hits car in Invercargill

Emergency services at work after a train hit a car in the Invercargill suburb of Waikiwi. Photo: Toni McDonald

Two people are injured, one seriously after a collision between a train and car in Invercargill.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a train colliding with a car at the rail crossing at Renfrew St, Waikiwi about 3.40pm today.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two people were taken to Southland Hospital from the scene.

One was in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

A witness said they heard a train sounding its horn in the moments before the crash.

Another witness said they recognised the vehicle's occupants and they had recently moved into the area.

KiwiRail executive general manager operations Paul Ashton said the incident involved a shunt train hitting a vehicle on a level crossing fitted with flashing lights and bells.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz