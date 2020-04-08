Uncontrolled burns frustrate fire manager

Uncontrolled burns in Southland are frustrating authorities.

Despite the Southern District being in open fire season, Fire and Emergency NZ has asked the public not to burn any unnecessary fires during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“No-one who has a fire intends for it to get away on them, but it happens,” Principal Rural Fire Officer Timo Bierlin said .

“Even the smoke from a burn under control can prompt a 111 call from the public and mean firefighters need to leave their bubble unnecessarily.

“Nothing is more important than keeping New Zealanders safe and nothing is so important it needs burning right now."

Mr Bierlin was particularly concerned about the impact the workload is having on volunteers.

“Volunteers have jobs and lives they are trying to continue with, just like everyone else”.

He called for people to be kind and think of others.

The government has called for people to “help emergency services by only doing safe activities”.

Mr Bierlin asked people to follow this advice and not burn.

“Hold off burning that rubbish, stubble or garden waste until after the lockdown and help keep our firefighters fit and healthy so they can continue to serve their community”.