Friday, 20 November 2020

Vehicles damaged in repairs business fire

    By Abbey Palmer
    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to an Invercargill vehicle repair yard in Otatara Rd yesterday to find four cars and several tyres in flames. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER
    A fire has ripped through an Invercargill repairs business, damaging vehicles but leaving no-one injured.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to Invercargill Tractor Servicing and Repairs in Otatara Rd about 12.30pm yesterday after a man, who had gone to pick up his repaired tractor, found four vehicles engulfed in flames.

    The owner of the business, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was "no biggie" as the cars had been sitting in the yard for a long time and were not functional.

    "I wasn’t impressed, but no-one was hurt and there was no real damage done."

    He did not know what caused the fire, the owner said.

    Two fire appliances and a water tanker were sent from the Invercargill and Kingswell stations.

    Fenz senior station officer John Gilder, who helped put out the blaze, said nobody was at the property when the fire started.

    When emergency services arrived, four cars were on fire and several tractor tyres had been engulfed by flames, Mr Gilder said.

    The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, but the four cars would definitely be written off.

    An investigation to determine the cause of the fire was ongoing.

    abbey.palmer@odt.co.nz


     

